New York- Based Attorney Seeks Criminal Investigation into T.I. amd Wife Tiny

An attorney based out of New York City has filed a criminal investigation into hip hop artist T.I. and his wife Tiny, on allegations of alleged sexual abuse and alleged assault. The attorney, Tyrone A. Blackburn, is representing 11 people who allege to be victims of the couple and has sent letters seeking criminal inquires to offices of the U.S. Attorneys for the Northern District of Georgia and the Central District of California, the Los Angeles County District Attorney, and the state attorneys general of California and Georgia. Five of the couple’s alleged victims also spoke with the New York Times.

Steve Sadow, an attorney representing the couple released a statement saying that his clients’ “deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations.” The lawyer also alleged that the allegations were part “of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media.”

“We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming,” Sadow’s statement to Pitchfork reads. “These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media. The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

T.I. and his wife first addressed these allegations back in January, following a number of highly publicized statements on social media. This statement was also carried out by one of the couple’s representatives, and was made in response to one alleged victim named Sabrina Patterson.