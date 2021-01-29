T.I. And His Wife Tiny Respond To Allegations Of Sexual Abuse With Statement

Home News Sara Thompson January 29th, 2021 - 8:17 PM

A response has been given by T.I. and his spouse Tiny concerning multiple allegations of varying details.

Sabrina Patterson alleged recently that the T.I. had held a gun to her head, but new allegations are of another nature. A group of women have alleged that the couple forced them to ingest drugs before entering their home and that the couple then engaged in sexual abuse.

A statement was released by a representative of T.I. and Tiny, relating the apparent reaction of the couple to the allegations which they have been facing of late. The couple particularly address what was said by Patterson in their full statement, which reads as follows:

“Mr. and Mrs. Harris want to be on record and more importantly want the public to know they emphatically deny in the strongest way possible the egregiously appalling allegations being made against them by Sabrina Peterson. The Harrises have had difficulty with this woman for well over a decade. They are taking this matter very seriously, and if these allegations don’t end, they will take appropriate legal action.”

The statement indicates that the Harrises may resort to a legal proceeding to quell the allegations of Peterson.