Sir Sly Announces New Album The Rise & Fall Of Loverboy For April 2021 Release, Share Title Track And “thx”

Los Angeles indie-pop band Sir Sly has announced their upcoming album, The Rise & Fall Of Loverboy. The album is set to be released April 23, 2021 via Interscope Records. The group has also released two songs from new LP, including the title track “Loverboy,” as well as another track titled “thx.”

Frontman Landon Jacobs explains that the album is about “falling in love with someone new, and the magic that brought into my world.” He goes on to describe how “It’s also about slowly eating away at that magic through drinking and self-medicating, and my journey into early sobriety and reckoning with my past.”

Watch the video for “Loverboy” here:

The trio wears their hearts on their sleeves in their new track, “Loverboy.” The hazy and dreamlike song about being “done with all the fake shit,” and wanting to be the “loverboy” to an imagined partner sets the stage for the upcoming album, preparing listeners for a more genuine and sweet side of Sir Sly. A hazy and dreamlike video provides a perfect backdrop for intimate lyrics like “I like being myself around you” and “this life is what we make it.”

Listen to “thx” here:

“Thx,” is a vulnerable and stripped down song about being “sorry” for “trying to control things out of [one’s] control.” Beginning with the line, “crying on the beach” and ending with “thank you for loving me,” the emotional track delves into the heavy theme of feeling as though “nothing is in reach.” In “thx,” listeners get a taste of the darker concepts surrounding love and battling with sobriety that the upcoming album will explore.

The band previously released three other tracks from The Rise & Fall Of Loverboy earlier in the year, including “Little Deaths,” “Citizen” and “Material Boy.” The upcoming release follows their 2017 album, Don’t You Worry Honey. The group gained traction with their 2013 track “Gold,” which landed them at No. 27 in the Billboard Alternative Charts and was featured in various commercials as well as the popular video game MLB 14: The Show.