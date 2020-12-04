Sir Sly Lets Go Of Failing Relationships In New Single “Little Deaths”

Home News Maia Anderson December 4th, 2020 - 5:04 PM

Alternative rock band Sir Sly has released a new single, “Little Deaths,” the second track off their upcoming album, which is set to be released next year. Both the album title and the release date have yet to be announced.

“Little Deaths” was released via Interscope Records and follows the first single, “Material Boy.” Sir Sly lead singer and guitarist Landon Jacobs said of the single: “To put it simply, ‘Little Deaths’ is a song about letting go.”

The song is a percussive track featuring acoustic guitar and harmonizing backup vocals. It has a slight twangy feel to it as Jacobs sings lines such as “I cling to you like lips cling to a cigarette” and “I’m fed up with these little deaths, done clinging on like lips cling to a cigarette.”

“When I started writing the lyrics for ‘Little Deaths,’ I wanted to talk about quitting smoking, but it quickly transformed into a song about quitting a myriad of things. Ultimately it became a song about quitting the way I tell myself negative stories,” Jacobs said in a press release. “Music has always been the most immediate way I feel connected, but the story I’ve told myself for so long is that I’m alone, inherently bad, and generally prone to screwing things up for myself. This song turned into a breath of fresh air, a commitment to being easier on myself and the people around me, and a celebration of the human ability to grow, learn from our mistakes, and change over time.”

The band also recently released the song “All Your Love,” which was co-written and co-produced by Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins. In August, Sir Sly covered Radiohead’s hit “Karma Police.”

Sir Sly was formed in Orange County, California in 2012 by Jacobs, Jason Suwito and Hayden Coplen. They released their debut single “Ghosts” in 2013 followed by their first album You Haunt Me in 2014. The band released their sophomore album, Don’t You Worry, Honey, in 2017. That year, their hit “High” held the number two spot on Sirius XM’s Alt Countdown for three weeks and remained on the list for 19 weeks.

Sir Sly did a co-headlining tour with Joywave in 2018 and performed at the SXSW music festival in 2019.