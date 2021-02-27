Smith/Kotzen Featuring Legendary Iron Maiden Guitarist Adrian Smith Shares Introspective Video for New Song “Scars”

Home News Danielle Joyner February 27th, 2021 - 3:30 PM

Iron Maiden’s Adrian Smith and former metal band Poison member, Richie Kotzen have released their second single as a group titled “Scars” from their upcoming debut album, Smith/Kotzen, set to be released on March 26 via BMG. The song’s release follows that of their lead single, “Taking My Chances.”

The song debuted on February 24, accompanied by a music video. According to a recent press release, Adrian Smith described the group’s new single as “a song which starts off with a dreamy intro, then comes in heavy.” The song is also described as a “bluesy rock” tune.

The pair wrote, produced and added vocals and guitar chords together on the new song. Kotzen also played the drums and bass on the track.

The video for the video shows a man jumping into a body of water and open roads, as the video follows the lyrics of the tune. Some scenes of the video show Smith and Kotzen performing the song live outdoors. In the press release, it is said that the video was shot from their home studios in London and Los Angeles, while also using the “rugged beauty of the British Jurassic coast with the historic Santa Monica mountains and the Pacific coastline near Malibu.”

Check out the video below.

The video is shot in black and white which adds to the melancholic emotion behind the song. The song’s chorus reads “Open your arms, I’ve been scarred / I hope you help me mend / Take me to the heart from the start / I’ll follow to the end / I’m just a loner.”

Kotzen shared his thoughts on the song in the press release in a statement where he shared “I remember ‘Scars’ being one of the songs we wrote in the very beginning of the process. There is something moody and mysterious going on in this track that I find quite engaging. This would be a great track for us to stretch out live for some guitar improvisation between the two of us.” Both of the members can be seen playing the guitar on and off throughout the video.

As guitarist for Iron Maiden, Smith had made a name for himself as he wrote the band’s classic tunes like “Wasted Years” and “Two Minutes to Midnight”.

Iron Maiden has also just recently been nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame alongside other talents like The Foo Fighters, Rage Against The The Machine, Jay-Z, Kate Bush, Devo and Fela Kuti.

The band unfortunately also lost their sound engineer and producer Martin Birch last year. Birch was known for working with bands like Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath, Fleetwood Mac, Rainbow and more.