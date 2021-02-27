Austin City Limits Announces October Dates for 2021 Festival

Home News Danielle Joyner February 27th, 2021 - 2:35 PM

Austin City Limits festival has just announced several ACL Festival Weekend one and two dates for this fall. The festival originally was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The festival has two weekend shows, ACL Festival Weekend 1 and ACL Festival Weekend 2, both of which will be held at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Weekend one will take place October 1-3 and Weekend two is set for October 8-10.

The Friday shows will begin at noon and end at 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday’s shows will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. also. While tickets are not on sale just yet, festival goers are encouraged by organizers to sign up for the E-List which will keep those who subscribe up to speed with festival updates, when tickets go on sale, etc.

The last festival was held in 2018 with a lineup that featured artists and bands such as Metallica, BROCKHAMPTON, Travis Scott, Nelly, Arctic Monkeys, The National and a number of other names. The festival was available to watch from home via livestream.

Tickets for the festival will be made available for purchase here. Festival goers will also be able to see what kind of tickets are available.