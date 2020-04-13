Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour Covers Leonard Cohens “Bird on a Wire” and “So Long Marianne”

Home News Roy Lott April 13th, 2020 - 12:18 AM

Pink Floyd singer-guitarist David Gilmour has come out of hiding. In honor of his wife and co-lyricist Polly Samson recently released her novel titled Theater for Dreamers, Gilmour joined his wife’s Livestream along with his family and covered Leonard Cohen’s Bird on a Wire” and “So Long Marianne.” According to SPIN, Cohen’s songs, “Bird on a Wire,” specifically took place on Hydra and was partially written while the singer-songwriter lived on the island, which is also where Samson’s novel takes place, in the 1960’s to be exact. Check out the Gilmour performances of “Bird on a Wire” (at the 7:30 mark of the video) and “So Long Marianne” (at the 30-minute mark) below. Theater for Dreamers was supposed to have a huge event in London but was restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Musically, Gilmour was last seen in 2016, promoting his album Rattle That Lock. Last year, he sold many of his guitars at a charity auction that garnered around $20 million. In September 2019, Roger Waters told Rolling Stone that he met up with Gilmour in June of the same year. “We had a big meeting where I came up with a big peace plan that has come to nothing, sadly,” Water continues saying “I bet all Pink Floyd fans are sorry to hear that. They all hoped that we could kiss and make up and everything would be wonderful in a cozy, wonderful world…Anyway, let’s not go there any further. I’ve said more than I should.”