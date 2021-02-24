Sam I AKA Sam Spiegel Is Joined by Phantom Planet’s Alex Greenwald for Electro-Pop Song “Shake”

Home News Aaron Grech February 24th, 2021 - 11:39 PM

N.A.S.A.

Sam I, the solo project of American DJ and music producer Sam Spiegel of the hip hop duo N.A.S.A., has released a new video for “Shake,” which features Alex Greenwald of the rock outfit Phantom Planet. “Shake” is an infectious new dance single, with a funky bassline, synths and infectious club beat that go well with the alternative pop vocals on the track. This song is also greeted by a lyric video, which features colorful cloud fonts and animated images of Spiegel and Greenwald.

This single follows the release of Spiegel’s 2020 Sam I debut album Random Shit From the Internet Era, which features the likes of Anderson .Paak, Doja Cat, AlunaGeorge, RZA and CeeLo Green. One of the project’s singles “Don’t Give Up” featured Sia, Vic Mensa and Busta Rhymes.

Spiegel has also collaborated with other artists such as Wu-Tang Clan, Kanye West, M.I.A., Childish Gambino, David Byrne, George Clinton and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The performer is also the brother of Academy Award-nominee Spike Jonze, who he has also collaborated with.

“My music coming out going forward is not reiterations of old songs modernized, but where I stand now and into the future,” Spiegel stated in a press release last June. “It is day one for me in my new life as a grown-ass human and artist, and so I’ll be releasing everything from here on out under my new name, Sam I, both on the audio and the visual side. I hope you all come along on this new adventure with me.”

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford