Toro y Moi Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary of Under The Pine with Instrumental Album

February 22nd, 2021

Toro Y Moi will be celebrating the ten year anniversary of his studio album Under The Pine, with an instrumental version of the record. This release follows his 2020 instrumental version of Causers of This, which also came out in honor of the record’s decade-long anniversary.

Underneath the Pine pushed Toro Y Moi’s sound into new territories, featuring elements of psychedelia, funk, disco and jazz, while building upon the chillwave aesthetic present on Causers of This. The performer explained that Underneath The Pine was recorded in between the Causers of This tour and pushed him to record in a more professional manner. In contrast, Toro Y Moi called Causers of This “a bunch of demos that I sort of just whipped together.”

“Recording UTP really pushed me to learn the proper way to record with multiple mics and acoustic space,” Toro Y Moi said in a statement to Pitchfork. “I was listening to a lot of disco, funk, astral jazz, and psych rock. The lyrics were once again the last thing I added to the songs, you can hear all of the imperfections and happy accidents sprinkled throughout the record that make so many great moments.”

Toro Y Moi was recently the subject of No Cover: Carpark’s 21st Anniversary Covers Compilation, which saw his 2019 song “Ordinary Pleasure,” from his studio album Outer Peace, covered by Skylar Spence and Fat Tony. Last summer, the performer covered Joe Bataan’s “Ordinary Guy,” which was originally released in 1967, for Bandcamp’s Juneteenth Initiative.

