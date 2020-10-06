The Antlers Release First New Song in Six Years “Wheels Roll Home”

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 6th, 2020 - 10:46 PM

The Antlers released “Wheels Roll Home,” their first song together since 2014’s Familiars. Peter Silberman, the band’s frontman, also released a more stripped-back solo album in 2017 called Impermanence.

“‘Wheels From Home’ is a simple song about the hopeful promise of reunion after a long time gone,” Silberman stated according to the press release. “It’s that feeling of finding home in someone, eager and impatient to build a life together. It’s the experience of waiting out tumultuous times, longing for stability someday.”

The single version of “Wheels Roll Home” is marked as an edited version of the song, so a longer version is likely to be expected. When a fan asked whether the single means a full album is on the way, The Antlers replied “quite possibly.”

quite possibly — The Antlers (@theantlers) October 6, 2020

It’s their folkiest song since the band was just Silberman recording under the alias back in 2007. Once they became a full band, they started out playing indie rock on their infamously sad classic Hospice (2009). They evolved to a lusher, dreamier style by Familiars.

“Wheels Roll Home” is a very gentle song. It maintains some of the atmosphere of their previous releases, but like Silberman said, it’s a simple song. Most of the track is made up of Silberman singing “When your wheels roll home” on repeat with the occasional follow-up “No more you roam.”

The band celebrated the tenth anniversary of Hospice last year with a vinyl reissue via Frenchkiss records and an acoustic tour playing the full album at sold-out shows.

Recently, Silberman has also been releasing music as Spatial Relations along with Nicholas Principe. The duo made the theme music for the “Slow Burn” and “Fiasco” podcasts, and scored the audiobook for Malcolm Gladwell’s Talking to Strangers. On September 25, they released a standalone companion album to the audiobook.