The Antlers Announce First New Album in 7 Years Green to Gold for March 2021 Release

Indie rock outfit The Antlers have announced their first new studio album in seven years Green to Gold, which is set for release on March 26 via ANTI-. The group have also debuted a music video for the single “Solstice,” which was directed by Derrick Belcham and Emily Terndrup, while featuring Bobbi-Jene Smith and Dea Schraiber.

“Solstice” opens with Smith dancing near a glorious sunrise in a rural area, while Schraiber is shown dancing inside a cabin while cradling a baby child. The track itself in a slow indie rock song, with optimistic guitar chords and mellow piano keys that complement lullaby-like vocals.

“‘Solstice’ is a flashback to the infinite days of peak childhood summer, innocent barefoot hikes, staying outside all afternoon and late into the evening, well past it being too dark to see,” lead singer Peter Silberman explained in a press release. “But it’s remembered from the vantage of a present day that feels unbearably long rather than joyously endless. It’s an invocation of those simpler times, an attempt to conjure the lightness of youth, before life got so damn complicated.”

Silberman wrote the songs for this album in the morning, which is reflected in the song’s sunrise aesthetic. The artist also reflected on his life during the past two years, which make up a bulk of the album’s lyrical themes. This song follows the 2020 releases of “It Is What It Is” and “Wheels Roll Home,” The Antlers’ first new song in six years. Silberman released a solo album called Impermanence in 2017.

Green to Gold track list

1. Strawflower

2. Wheels Roll Home

3. Solstice

4. Stubborn Man

5. Just One Sec

6. It Is What It Is

7. Volunteer

8. Green To Gold

9. Porchlight

10. Equinox