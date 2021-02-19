Leon III Combines Pink Floyd Psychedelic with Classic Americana on New Song “Skeletal Pines”

Home News Krista Marple February 19th, 2021 - 6:29 PM

Leon III, a Texas-based duo that creates a sound comparable to a Pink Floyd and Grateful Dead mashup, has released their newest track “Skeletal Pines.” The release is a part of their forthcoming sophomore album Antlers in Velvet, which is due to be released on March 5.

“Skeletal Pines” holds a ‘70s rock sound while incorporating a slight psychedelic twang and expansive instrumental layers. The spaced out vocals really solidify the Pink Floyd aura that Leon III has been known to achieve through their music. The intense, emotion-filled lyrics really tie the track together. “I can feel the weight of the flowers/ It’s been five years since they were placed/ They blew off in that winter’s wind/ Gone to join the earth again/ We all join the earth again.”

A premier of the Texas-based band’s recent single “This Whisper Is Ours” was featured on mxdwn back in October of last year. The song was given high praises for the immense evolvement their sound has achieved since their self-titled debut album that was released in 2018. Since the announcement of their upcoming album, they have released four singles that are all set to be featured on Antlers in Velvet.

Leon III consists of duo Andy Stepanian, who contributes vocals, guitar, keyboard, piano and omnichord and Mason Brent, who contributes vocals, banjo, guitar and bass. Their sound is described as a “relic from another age” as they create music that makes them stand apart from other current bands and artists.