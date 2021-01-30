Leon III Blends Country and Psych Rock on New Song “Rumors of Water”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 30th, 2021 - 1:39 PM

Leon III shared their new song “Rumors of Water” via Glide Magazine earlier this week. The song follows the releases of their lead singles, “Fly Migrator” and “This Whisper Is Ours” from their upcoming album Antlers in Velvet which is set to release March 5 via Monosonic Records.

Leon III is made up of Andy Stepanian(vocals, guitar, keyboard, piano and omnichord) and Mason Brent(guitar, bass, vocals and banjo). Both men, born in Richmond, Virginia, were members of Wrinkle Neck Mules, which was a Virginia based band with a “significant cult following” according to a recent press release. The band members are also founders of popular apparel brand Howler Brothers.

The song has a definite rock feel coming from the instruments and has a country sound coming from the vocals. Towards the middle of the song is an extraordinary guitar solo that catches the attention of the listener. The end of the song has a great fade out. Check out the song below: Growing up in the south, the country and roots sound came quite naturally to the duo, but they had always wanted to add an extra element to their music. They were influenced by artists like Vic Chestnutt and Bonnie ‘Price’ Billy and their song “Rumors of Water” demonstrates that influence.

The band’s album Antlers In Velvet is a collection of songs that the press release describes as the “perfect album for an imperfect time – a song cycle that allows for a deeper dive into some of the darker and more complex corners of American music that speaks coherently to the very strange times in which we find ourselves.” The album is available for pre-order here and will be available digitally and in three different color LP vinyls.