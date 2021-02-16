Rappers Explore the Wonders of Nature in New Video for Animal Collective’s “Sand That Moves” from Crestone Original Score

Home News Tristan Kinnett February 16th, 2021 - 7:39 PM

As Animal Collective, Deakin and Geologist scored a documentary about SoundCloud rappers who moved to a small town in Colorado called Crestone. The film and its original score release today with the score out digitally via Domino Soundtracks. They also shared a music video for one of the tracks from the score named “Sand That Moves.”

“Sand That Moves” is an ambient folk instrumental intended to accent the serenity of the film’s environment. A calm finger-picked guitar part repeats as light drums accent it and the reverberating chords of another guitar flows in and out. The film’s director Marnie Ellen Hertzler explained her decision to have Animal Collective create the score in a statement, “The town of Crestone is not only the location of the film, but also an important character. I wanted a score that was able to highlight and elevate its importance. There are no musicians I’d rather work with more on this film and no band that can sonically describe a landscape better than Animal Collective can.”

The music video uses footage from the film to show four of the rappers walking through the dunes of the nearby Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. With golden hour sunlight in their eyes and wind in their clothes, they run down the sides of the dunes and roll around in the sand.

Hertzler followed her old SoundCloud rapper friends over eight days to shoot the film, capturing them growing weed, working on their music and enjoying the scenery of Crestone, Colorado. The trailer gives a glimpse of the film, which is available in full on Amazon Prime and iTunes.

Animal Collective released an EP last year called Bridge to Quiet and recently shared a socially-distanced music video for one of the tracks, “Rain in Cups.” They released their last full-length album in 2018, an ambient audio-visual record called Tangerine Reef. Crestone (Original Score) will also be available on vinyl on April 23.

Crestone (Original Score) Track List:

1. Dome Yard

2. Eye in the Sky

3. Boxing & Breathing

4. Scavengers

5. Wake Up Ryan

6. Benz’s Dream

7. Sloppy’s Dream

8. Sand That Moves

9. Over the Sangre de Christo

10. EBS

11. Sad Boy Sleeping

12. Ramshack

13. Smoke & Broken Mirror

14. Zapata Falls

15. Oh California

16. Cotton Candy Sky (Dead God Theme)