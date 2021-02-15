Jehnny Beth Sits Backstage In New Music Video For “French Countryside”

Home News Danielle Joyner February 15th, 2021 - 1:19 PM

Singer and songwriter Jehnny Beth released a new video for her newest single “French Countryside”. The song was written Romy Madley Croft and Johnny Hostile and comes off of the artist’s solo album To Love Is To Live which was released June 2020.

Her album was recorded in several different locations: Los Angeles, London, and Paris. The album also has features from producers like Flood, Atticus Ross and Johnny Hostile.

Prior to the drop of the “French Countryside” video and song, Beth had released singles like “Heroine”, “Flower”, “Innocence” and “I’m The Man” all of which come from her project. The album’s original release date was May 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and later released in June of last year.

The music video follows the song’s dark story with a dark and melancholic vibe and setting. Beth is sitting in a poorly lit room with dark walls around her, pleading and emotionally reciting the lyrics of the tune. Check out the video below.

“This is the song that cause me the most issues. Up until the last week of mixing we didn’t have a version I was happy with, but I am very proud of it now. I almost didn’t put it on the record because it is so close to the bone it almost feels too self indulgent, but it was my intention to write a song that felt more vulnerable than anything I had ever written before,” Beth explained in a recent press release for the video and song.

The song has a sad and heart-wrenching story about a heartbreak. Some of the lyrics read “I will ask you to take me back, / To that place by the river / Where we can be ourselves / Try a little harder / Oh my love, don’t desert me now.” The song talks about her missing a love and wanting them to come back and not abandon her.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat