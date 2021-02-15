Glassjaw Celebrates The Coloring Book EP’s 10th Anniversary With 120 New Vinyl Variations And A Colorful New Music Video For “Gold”

Home News Aaron Grech February 15th, 2021 - 1:48 PM

Post-hardcore outfit Glassjaw released The Coloring Book EP on streaming services this past weekend, February 13, in honor of the project’s 10th anniversary. The group has also debuted the physical release of this project today, February 15, which features the EP on 120 different vinyl variations. Each of these vinyls are pressed in a unique way, which presents the 12″ record in a number of different formats that are interchangeable.

The Coloring Book EP was meant to be a preview of Glassjaws’ planned third EP, which never came into fruition. The EP was eventually released for free during a couple months of the band’s 2011 tour, before it was eventually made available on the band’s store in 2012, where it was packaged in a red gatefold sleeve alongside a pink live DVD, Coloring Book: Live at the Forum.

Torey Champagne has also directed a new music video for the EP’s single “Gold.” This visual opens up with a number of dancers in black Glassjaw 1993 sweaters and white Adidas dancing to the song, before switching up to live performance footage of the group. The visual also features a mix of black and white and different color filters such as red, yellow, green and blue. “Gold” is a hard-hitting post-hardcore song, with clean vocals, dark brooding guitar riffs and aggressive drums.

Glassjaw were originally set to perform Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence in full during their 2020 tour, however this was postponed due to COVID-19. Their latest studio album Material Countrol came out in 2017.

Coloring Book EP

1. Black Nurse

2. Gold

3. Vanilla Poltergeist Snake

4. Miracles In Inches

5. Stations Of The New Cross

6. Daytona White

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat