Pink Siifu And Fly Anakin New Collaborative EP $mokebreak For March 2021 Release, Share New Music Video For “Open Up Shop”

Hip hop contemporaries Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin announced a joint EP together titled $mokebreak, releasing March 19. While no songs have been revealed off the collaboration, the project will see other artists getting in on the action with Zeeloperz, MAVI, Foushee, Koncept Jackson attached. The upcoming project follows their joint venture Flysiifu’s, which was met with critical acclaim upon release.

One of the songs off Flysiifu’s titled “Open Up Shop” just got a new music video. A fuzzy, stripped back and polished beat allows flows to glide along uninhibited on the slow burner. The song sees Pink Siifu and Fly Anakin along with Los Angeles spitter B Cool-Aid trading verses while incorporating technically proficient wordplay. Each artist shines bright with colorful bars and unique vocal texture each of them driving the beat; never letting the beat drive them.

The music video shows off a hazy low key smoke break with the rappers. The graining and color timing blend together to create a nostalgic irreverence to late night culture, complimenting the tone of the song impeccably so. Informed fans might spot a cameo from the track producer Ahwlee. “Open Up Shop” is the fifth and final video from Flysiifu’s, following “Waiting To Get Shot,” “Razberry,” “Mind Right” featuring Liv.e, and “Richard Pryor.”

Looking now to the future of the rapper duo, upcoming news on $mokebreak dots the horizon. The track list has already been disclosed, quenching eagerness. Check it out below. Also, Pink Siffu, ever the eclectic artist, recently lent his vocals to the new Avalanches release, “Running Red Lights.”

$mokebreak Tracklisting: