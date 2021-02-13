Django Django And Charlotte Gainsbourg Run Away From Home In New Single “Waking Up”

Home News Ariel King February 13th, 2021 - 9:57 PM

Django Django and Charlotte Gainsbourg have shared their new single “Waking Up.” The track comes off of Django Django’s album Glowing In The Dark, which had been released on Friday, February 12.

“Waking Up” features strumming guitars and sparkling synths as Gainsbourg whispers the backup vocals. Steady drums accompany them as they describe running away from their home, the chorus singing “Waking up to the fact we’re never coming back/Our home is the open road/Waking up to the fact we’re leaving our tracks/Our home is the open road.” They describe passing through towns, wandering around as they explore the world around them.

The track follows the band’s earlier single “Glowing In The Dark,” which was released in November to accompany the album announcement. “Waking Up” takes a more folksy turn from the dance track that had been the album’s first single. Django Django utilizes “Waking Up” to tell the tale of escaping from home, searching around the world as they and Gainsbourg find themselves unable to settle anywhere.

Glowing In The Dark comes as the group’s fourth album, following their self-titled debut in 2012, Born Under Saturn in 2015 and Marble Skies in 2018. In December, the band joined Hot Chip, Jarvis Cocker and Kero Kero Bonito for a live stream benefit concert in support of the homeless charity crisis.