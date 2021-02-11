Rick Rubin Settles In Hawaii Quarantine Violation Case, Pays $1,000 Fine

Home News Roy Lott February 11th, 2021 - 4:50 PM

After being cited for violating Hawaii’s quarantine policy, music producer Rick Rubin’s violation case has now been settled. According to Pitchfork, Rubin has now paid a $1,000 fine for the violation and his charge of disorderly conduct was reduced to a non-criminal violation. Online records reflect the amendment and show that Rubin pled no contest as well. Rubin made no statement after making his court appearance via Zoom.

Rubin’s lawyer Craig De Costa reportedly told the judge that the producer was confused about the island’s rules and that he “had no intention of coming into contact with anyone on the beach (in front of his home).”

Rubin had been cited for walking along Anini Beach, a beach on the island of Kauai. Hawaii requires visitors to a negative COVID test and to quarantine for two weeks prior to visiting beaches and landscapes.

Throughout the years, Rubin has worked with bands and artists such as Run The Jewels on their last album, RTJ4, The Strokes’ The New Abnormal, Santana’s Africa Speaks, Jovanotti’s Jova Beach Party and Lorenzo sulla Luna, Kate Tempest’s The Book of Traps and Lessons and The Avett Brothers’ Closer Than Together.