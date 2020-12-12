Rick Rubin Scheduled To Appear In Court In February 2021 Following Alleged COVID-19 Quarantine Violation

Home News Ariel King December 12th, 2020 - 10:30 PM

Famed music producer Rick Rubin is scheduled to appear in court on February 9, 2021 for charges following an alleged quarantine violation in Hawaii. Rubin had been cited for walking along Anini Beach, located in Princeville on the island of Kauai. Hawaii requires visitors to quarantine for two weeks prior to visiting beaches and Hawaii’s scenery.

It is unclear whether Rubin will be required to physically appear in court. Throughout the pandemic, many cases have been operated via phone in order to limit the spread of COVID-19. Rubin’s alleged violation took place when he visited Hawaii on September 2. A caller had allegedly spotted Rubin walking along the beach the day after he arrived to the island of Kauai.

According to The Garden Island, the paparazzi had been following Rubin following his arrival in Kauai, and had allegedly taken a video of Rubin walking along the beach shortly after arriving. Hawaii requires a negative test for visitors, followed by a 14-day quarantine period.

Hawaii has seen a total of 19,029 COVID cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with 267 deaths. They had their biggest spike in August, with 354 positive cases being found on August 13. Hawaii found 128 positive cases on December 11, but only 53 cases on December 8.

Rubin recently worked with Run The Jewels on their last album, RTJ4. This year, Rubin had also helped produced The Strokes’ The New Abnormal. In 2019, Rubin produced Santana’s Africa Speaks, Jovanotti’s Jova Beach Party and Lorenzo sulla Luna, Kate Tempest’s The Book of Traps and Lessons and The Avett Brothers’ Closer Than Together.