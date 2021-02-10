The Body Shares Bleak and Unsettling New Video for “A Pain of Knowing”

Home News Krista Marple February 10th, 2021 - 8:43 PM

Experimental metal duo The Body has released a strikingly odd new music video for their track “A Pain of Knowing.” The song is featured on their recent album I’ve Seen All I Need To See, dropped on January 29 via Thrill Jockey Records.

The entire video for “A Pain of Knowing” is in black and white and consistently gives off an eerie feeling throughout the entirety of it. It starts off by showing a visual of a large, sharp knife and eventually transitions to a blurry video of someone putting on a black leather glove. As the video progresses, more creepy visuals are shown such as a dark wooded area, someone wearing a black ski mask and a gloved hand with flames on the fingertips.

The music itself is what mainly contributes to the unsettling feeling that the video achieves. “A Pain of Knowing” is a loud, static-infused track with very minimal vocals. The lack of lyrics yet large emphasis on screaming adds to the mysterious sound the song holds and that The Body is known for achieving.

The Body is a Rhode Island-based metal duo created by Lee Buford and Chip King. The group formed in 1999 in Providence and has released eight full-length albums since the start.

I’ve Seen All I Need To See was their first release since 2018 when they dropped I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer. In between album releases, The Body has been known for doing a lot of collaborative work with other artists. One of their more recent projects was with Uniform. Mental Wounds Not Healing was released back in June of 2018.

In recent news, Buford announced that he would be collaborating with Zac Jones of Braveyoung to release music under their new duo project Manslaughter 777. With the announcement of the project, they confirmed the release of their debut album titled World Vision Perfect Harmony. The album is set to be released on March 19.