Pantera’s Rex Brown Says He Will Not Reissue Pre-Phil Anselmo Albums

Pantera member Rex Brown has now stated that albums prior to the pre-Phil Anselmo era will not be reissued. According to Consequence of Sound, Brown was interviewed by EonMusic about the albums, saying, “I will say this; a lot of bands didn’t have the opportunity at 17 years old to f**kin’ put a record out. We just happened to do it, and we paid for every f**kin’ lick of it; none of it was given to us. We paid for the studio time, we paid for the pressing of the record, and we never thought that that would go anywhere, nationally, globally, so it’s almost like, after the fact. But we really learned how to write a song, and be a band.”

He continued to say ““The old singer? Shit, it was going nowhere, really quick. He just was not on the same wavelength as the three of us. The dude’s never had a job in his life. I see him shootin’ his mouth off in some of these magazines, and it’s like, ‘Dude, you were in the band for f**kin’ four years,’ you know what I’m saying? ‘Now you’re wanting claim to fame, 35 years later? Sorry, pal, you missed the boat!’ So I don’t want to give any credit where it’s f**kin’ undue, you know? Once we got Philip in the band, it developed into something else, and that was the Pantera that we know now, and that’s why we never talk about those old records.”

Anselmo recently revealed that he will be playing some Pantera records on his upcoming European summer tour with his band The Illegals after it was revealed that Vinnie Paul had passed away. “It was something that stopped me dead in my tracks. I was in my kitchen and I dropped to the floor and just had to breathe for a little while. That’s when the big plea for us to do more Pantera songs became irresistable.”