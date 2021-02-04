Roadburn Announces Roadburn Redux 2021 Online Festival Featuring Jo Quail, Die Wilde Jagd and Emptiness

Home News Roy Lott February 4th, 2021 - 4:22 PM

Roadburn’s annual Roadburn Redux Festival is set to make its return this year virtually. The Netherland-based music festival will commence April 16-18th with a live broadcast from the venue 013 in Tilburg, as well as pre-recorded and exclusive content. Live broadcasted performances include Neptunian Maximalism, Dead Neanderthals, Hexvessel, Jo Quail, Kairon; IRSE!, Autarkh, Dust Mountain, Emptiness, GOLD, Iterum Nata, Of Blood and Mercury, Plague Organ, Polymoon, Radar Men From The Moon, Solar Temple, TDC INC., The Nest, Wolvennest and many more.

Roadburn’s artistic director, Walter Hoeijmakers issued a statement in a press release discussing the upcoming online event. “The last year has been incredibly difficult for everybody to navigate; keeping safe is paramount, but it often came at the expense of the ‘normal’ life we’d come to enjoy. For us, that meant a halt to Roadburn as we knew it.” He continues, “However, Roadburn Redux gives us the opportunity to reconnect with the artists and community that are at the heart of Roadburn; to bring a bit of joy, friendship, inspiration, and most of all hope in these difficult times. I’m thrilled by the performances we’ve already secured – the format might be different, but the spirit of Roadburn remains strong.”

Festival lovers can RSVP to the event via the festival’s official website.

The festival will also see artists playing specially curated projects for Roadburn as well as debuting new albums, including band Emptiness performing their sixth full-length Vide in its entirety, Plague Organ performing their latest album Orphan and Wolvennest performing Temple in its entirety.

The 2020 edition of the Roadburn festival had been canceled due to COVID-19. Its 2019 lineup featured performances from Sleep, Vile Creature and Have A Nice Life. In previous years, the festival has had performances by Godspeed You! Coven, Baroness, Converge, Black Anvil and Red Fang.