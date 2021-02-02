Summerfest 2021 Being Rescheduled to September

Home News Aaron Grech February 2nd, 2021 - 4:25 PM

Summerfest 2021 will be rescheduled to September in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Milwaukee-based event is usually held during late June and early July, where it typically runs for 11 days, but these new September dates will be spread across three, three-day weekends in September. A lineup for the 2021 event will be announced in the near future.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. told local press. “We will continue to work diligently with civic officials and healthcare professionals as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors and sponsorship partners this summer. Our team is excited to get back to what we do best, as soon as possible.”

Summerfest is unique due to the fact that it has a split system consisting of general admission/multi-day fest passes and single ticket headlining shows, which are held at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater. Those who hold multi-day or general admission passes do not have access to headlining concerts hosted by the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, but those with tickets to the headlining shows can attend the festival’s smaller performances for that day. Venues such as the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, the Millier Lite Oasis and the BMO Harris Pavillion are all accessible through the fest’s normal general admission packages.

The move to three separate three day weekends was originally planned for last year’s festival, which was cancelled altogether due to the pandemic. Artists such as Justin Bieber, Halsey, Chvrches, Omar Apollo and Ozzy Osbourne were originally scheduled for the 2020 event.