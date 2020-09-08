Rolo Tomassi Leave Holy Roar Records Following Accusations of Rape and Sexual Misconduct Against Label Co-Founder

Home News Aaron Grech September 8th, 2020 - 3:46 PM

Rolo Tomassi have left their label Holy Roar Records following allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against the label’s founder Alex Fitzpatrick. In their statement the group said they had “zero tolerance for abusive behavior” and announced that they stand in solidarity with those who have come forward in response to these accusations. The label’s employees have also stepped down in light of the allegations, which was announced through a statement shared on Facebook.

“In light of the allegations about Alex Fitzpatrick, we have ended out relationship with him and Holy Roar as a label, effective immediately,” the band wrote in a statement. “We have zero tolerance for abusive behaviour and stand in solidarity with those that have come forward.”

Multiple other bands on the label’s roster have addressed these concerns and expressed solidarity with the survivors. Several groups such as Fall of Messiah, Renounced, Svalbard, Palm Reader and Respire have all stated that they are making further plans to move forward. Respire released a larger statement on the subject, calling for “restorative justice for those involved” and “a process of accountability from Alex.”

We’ve become aware of the serious allegations placed against Alex Fitzpatrick. Like the many other bands on our new label, we are beside ourselves. These stories are coming from members of our own DIY community. pic.twitter.com/jjZZC0feow — respire online (@respirefamily) September 7, 2020

Palm Reader are aware of the recent allegations against Alex Fitzpatrick. Abusive behaviour is not to be tolerated under any circumstances and is something we as a band and individuals take very seriously. We are currently in conversation with our team on how to move forward. — PALM READER (@wearepalmreader) September 8, 2020

Rolo Tomassi first partnered with the label back in 2015 with the release of their album Grievances and moved on to the label fully three years later with the release of Time Will Die and Love Will Bury It. The band is known for their DIY aesthetic and unique blend of genres, venturing into the territories of hardcore, mathcore, progressive rock and even elements of synth pop.