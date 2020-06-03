Cannibal Corpse Social Media Posts Indicate They’re Recording a New Album

Home News Ariel King June 3rd, 2020 - 9:13 PM

Cannibal Corpse have made a social media post indicating that they are recording a new album. The band’s lead singer, George “Corpsegrinder” Fisher posted a photo of himself wearing headphones in a recording studio on Instagram Saturday.

“Guess what I’m doing,” Fisher captioned the photo.

The photo shows a selfie of Fisher in the recording studio as he wears headphones, equipment and black curtains behind him. He tagged the official Cannibal Corpse Instagram account, as well as all of the band’s current members.

Earlier this year, the band announced to fans they would be devoting 2020 to writing a new album, their first since 2017’s Red Before Black. The upcoming album will be the band’s 15th studio LP since the band first formed in 1988.

“Thanks for all your support of ‘Red Before Black’ and all our touring in support of the record,” the band said in a statement when they first announced the album. “Time to enter the crypts and begin work on the next record.”

The band is currently joined by Erik Rutan on guitar, Pat O’Brien no longer participating due to a 2018 arrest where he was charged with burglary and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, the events taking place while O’Brien’s own house was on fire. O’Brien was then discovered to have more than 80 firearms, military lame throwers and three skulls inside his home. He currently faces up to 30 years in prison. Fisher said the band continues to back O’Brien and will welcome him back once he gets past his legal troubles.

Cannibal Corpse had acted as the opening act for Slayer’s farewell tour in 2019 alongside Anthrax, Behemoth, Lamb of God and Amon Amarth. GWAR had covered Cannibal Corpse’s song “Pick Axe Murders” with members of The Black Dahlia Murder, Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies and Dick Verbeuren from Cadaver and Megadeth.