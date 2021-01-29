Rob Zombie Announces New Album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy for March 2021 Release and Shares New Song “The Eternal Struggles of The Howling Man”

Home News Danielle Joyner January 29th, 2021 - 12:32 PM

Rob Zombie At The Roxy Theater in Hollywood

American singer and songwriter Rob Zombie released his newest single “The Eternal Struggles of The Howling Man” from his upcoming project The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy produced by ZEUSS.

Prior to working on his newest project, Zombie had been featured on the lineup for festivals like RockFest, Las Rageous and Knotfest. Zombie also had performed several tour dates with Marilyn Manson in the Summer of 2019.

The video for the song starts off eerie and slow and quickly picks up speed and turns into an energetic and upbeat tune with Zombie’s great howl. The video shows Zombie along with his band performing the song in what looks like a studio, cuts to live clips of them performing on stage and a few animations of a man turning into a wolf. The song has strong drum beats and guitar chords throughout the entire song, keeping the upbeat tempo.

Check out the video below:

Zombie is set to release his new project March 12 via Nuclear Blast as he signed to the label in 2018 and later released his first album. The song and video’s release follow the drop of Zombie’s lead single, “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition).

Zombie’s album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is available for pre-order here. Check out the album’s cover artwork and track list below:

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy track list

1) Expanding the Head of Zed

2) The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

3) The Ballad of Sleazy Rider

4) Hovering Over the Dull Earth

5) Shadow of the Cemetery Man

6) A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared

7) 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train

8) The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man

9) The Much Talked of Metamorphosis

10) The Satanic Rites of Blacula

11) Shower of Stones

12) Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass

13) Boom-Boom-Boom

14) What You Gonna Do with That Gun Mama

15) Get Loose

16) The Serenity of Witches

17) Crow Killer Blues

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado