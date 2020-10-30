Rob Zombie Announces New Album The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy For March 2021 Release, Shares New Music Video For “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation And Superstition)”

Home News Maia Anderson October 30th, 2020 - 4:58 PM

Rob Zombie and his 'Nosferatu' microphone stand

Rob Zombie announced Friday that he will be releasing a new album, The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy, on March 12. He also released the album’s first single “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition),” as well as an accompanying music video.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy is set to be released via Nuclear Blast. Zombie signed to the label in July 2018 and this is his first album release with them.

The video for “The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)” is filmed like a silent movie with vintage filters. It shows Zombie performing with his band, dressed in spooky costumes, with inexplicable scenes such as one in which a creature wearing knight’s armor break dances in a field.

The song starts off sounding like a classic metal anthem, with screeching guitars, heavy drums and screaming vocals. But toward the end, Zombie mixes in some funky, hip-hop sounding beats and scratching. It features lyrics such as “King Freak circling a legion of doom / King Freak exploding from a sonic boom / King Freak ringing your cathedral bells / King Freak calling from the mouth of hell.”

Zombie has previously said he planned to release the album in February, and said last year that he thinks it’s his best album yet. His guitarist, John 5, compared the album to The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy will be Zombie’s first album since 2016’s The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

In 2019, Zombie played the Knotfest Meets Forcefest music festival in Mexico City along with Exodus, Evanescence and Suicidal Tendencies. He also co-headlined a North American tour with Marilyn Manson called the Notorious Twins of Evil Tour.

The Lunar Injection Kool Aid Eclipse Conspiracy tracklist:

Expanding the Head of Zed The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) The Ballad of Sleazy Rider Hovering Over the Dull Earth Shadow of the Cemetery Man A Brief Static Hum and Then the Radio Blared 18th Century Cannibals, Excitable Morlocks and a One-Way Ticket On the Ghost Train The Eternal Struggles of the Howling Man The Much Talked of Metamorphosis The Satanic Rites of Blacula Shower of Stones Shake Your Ass-Smoke Your Grass Boom-Boom-Boom

Featured image: Mauricio Alvarado