December 16th, 2020

British experimental artist Mica Levi has released a new album titled Ruff Dog today. The 11-track album is the first one to be released under Levi’s real name. Levi is a singer songwriter, composer and producer from the United Kingdom. She is more commonly known under her stage name Micachu.

In a press release, according to Pitchfork, the album was described as “a lot of pixels later there was a huge surge in frequency and some tiny clouds of knowledge burst into rain during the dress rehearsal for the collection of a lost wav file. In this moment the other clouds parted and a ray of sunshine shone onto input 1 and 2 on the audio interface—the screen brightness dimmed and instead there was a long 6 hour recording session split into 2 days in which they quit smoking and decided to live in the song. After the break the words might rhyme or come out duty, everlasting they left the phone call.”

Levi has recently released all music under the name Micachu. She has been known to create music across several genres. Just recently, Micachu and The Shapes, who have previously worked together, decided to change the name of their band to Good Sad Happy Bad. They were formerly known as Micachu and The Shapes. Good Sad Happy Bad not only announced the band name change back in September, but also announced they would be releasing a new studio album together. Shades was released in October under Textile Records.

The name change was inspired from Micachu and The Shapes’ 2015 album titled Good Sad Happy Bad. The band’s first release was Jewellry, which debuted in 2009.

The British artist is also known for scoring in multiple feature films such as Monos, Jackie, Under the Skin and more recently, Sirens. Sirens is a short film created by photographer Nan Goldin. It made its digital premier on July 31 of this year.