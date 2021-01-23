The Cardiacs’ Music Is Now on Streaming Services

Home News Danielle Joyner January 23rd, 2021 - 12:19 PM

English rock band The Cardiacs have made all of their music available on digital streaming services yesterday. Prior to their digital release, the band’s music had only been available online on Bandcamp.

The band was formed in 1977 by late frontman, Tim Smith. Smith passed away July 2020 at the age of 59 after a 12-year battle with a “complex and poorly understood condition.” Smith’s brother, Jim Smith announced the passing of his brother on the band’s website stating, “I’m sorry, on such a glorious day, to tell you the news that my dearest brother Tim passed away suddenly last night. Sorry it’s a brief message but I don’t have in it me to speak at length just now. Love to you all. Be safe.”

While the band was not as popular as others, their sound and music touched the hearts and influenced those who were able to listen. Their fan base consisted of member of bands like Faith No More, Porcupine Tree, Blur and many others who paid tribute to the late frontman via social media.

In order to keep the band’s music alive, they have made their music available on all streaming services, including Apple Music and Spotify. Projects like A Little Man and a House, On Land and in the Sea, Sing to God, Pt. 1, Sing to God Pt. 2, and Cardiacs Live are all available for streaming. Head over to Apple Music, Spotify or Bandcamp to take a listen to some of the band’s classics.