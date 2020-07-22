RIP: Cardiacs Frontman Tim Smith Dead at 59, Mike Patton, Devin Townsend, JG Thirlwell, Rob Crow and More React

Home News Aaron Grech July 22nd, 2020 - 8:25 PM

The frontman of the English rock band Cardiacs, Tim Smith, has passed away today at the age of 59, after a 12-year long battle with a “complex and poorly understood” condition. Smith began suffering from this condition following a stroke and cardiac arrest in 2008, and even launched a crowdfunding campaign in 2018 to assist with medical expenses. His death was confirmed on the band’s website by his brother and bandmate Jim Smith.

“I’m sorry, on such a glorious day, to tell you the news that my dearest brother Tim passed away suddenly last night. Sorry it’s a brief message but I don’t have it in me to speak at length just now. Love to you all. Be safe,” Smith wrote.

The Cardiacs were an influential “pronk” band, that blended elements of punk rock with the sophistication of progressive rock. This unique mixture made the band popular among the numerous different rock circles, although the band never really achieved major commercial success while active.

Their legacy continues on however, as a number of high profile musicians from bands such as Blur, Porcupine Tree, Pinback and Faith No More, post tributes to the musician on social media. Faith No More frontman Mike Patton posted a tribute on his Facebook page, stating that they were a huge influence on his experimental metal outfit Mr. Bungle.

“REST IN PEACE MY MAN TIM SMITH,” Patton wrote. “THE CARDIACS WERE A HUGE INFLUENCE ON ME AS WELL AS MY BAND MR.BUNGLE. THEY DID IT RIGHT, INDEPENDENTLY AND WITH NO APOLOGIES. TONS OF RESPECT AND LOVE.”

Steven Wilson of Porcupine Trees left a series of tweets commemorating Smith, calling him “one of the few truly unique sounds and musical personalities.” He went on to share his cover of Cardiacs’ “Stoneage Disonaurs” from their 1987 album Big Ship.

He had one of the few truly unique sounds and musical personalities you could ever hope to hear, it was almost impossible to understand where his music came from and what his influences might have been. — Steven Wilson (@StevenWilsonHQ) July 22, 2020

A few years ago when Tim first became ill I contributed a cover version of one of his most beautiful compositions Stoneage Dinosaurs to an album released to raise funds for his medical care, and I would like to share it with you here as my eulogy to Tim. https://t.co/g4g1VQX7a9 — Steven Wilson (@StevenWilsonHQ) July 22, 2020

Rob Crow of Pinback stated that he was working directly and indirectly on some material related to the Cardiacs during the past year and that Smith’s life deserved celebration. He went on to say that the musician left him with some “positive thoughts” during his final moments.

His is a life that demands celebration, but if you could understand how very close he was to reclaiming a semblance of happiness, communication, and creativity at home again after so many years of a constant electrical fire zapping his brain, — Rob Crow (@rob5d4) July 22, 2020

well, its enough let the wind outta any sails you got.

At least these were the positive thoughts he left us with when his heart decided to take a well-deserved rest during his sleep last night. — Rob Crow (@rob5d4) July 22, 2020

JG Thirlwell of Foetus said he was “deeply saddened” by Smith’s passing and went on to share “As Cold As Can Be In An English Sea,” from the Cardiacs’ 1981 album Toy World. Progressive metal musician Devin Townsend stated “Rest in peace one of the finest ever. Tim Smith.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of the brilliant Tim Smith of Cardiacs. He was a highly individual musician and songwriter who created epic and euphoric music. RIP. https://t.co/DwpLopmjpJ — JG Thirlwell (@jgthirlwell) July 22, 2020

Rest in peace one of the finest ever. Tim Smith. 💔 — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) July 22, 2020

Blur’s Graham Coxon shared the Cardiacs’ “Tarred and Fathered” from Big Ship once againand also called the outfit a “huge influence.”