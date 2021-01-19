Goat Girl Shares Frenetic but Melodic New Song “Badibaba”

Home News Adam Benavides January 19th, 2021 - 8:05 PM

All-female rocker foursome Goat Girl have released a brand new track and corresponding video “Badibaba,” which will appear on the group’s upcoming album On All Fours. The new album will be out on Friday, January 29 on the Rough Trade Records label. The full-length studio LP will also be supported by a nine-date tour across the United Kingdom in September, set to kick off on September 14 in Bristol.

The new track has the band rolling through shimmering guitar licks and sharp snares as guitarist/singer L.E.D.’s falsetto, harmonic vocals fall over the track at a meandering yet intentional pace, making for a very poignant performance overall. The partner clip matches the song’s frenetic energy as an opening shot of a serene forrest setting ultimately descends into chaotic images of red-colored creatures and faces overlaying the screen.

In discussing the new track, L.E.D. says “Badibaba” is an allegory for the environmental problems facing our planet and society today. “’Badibaba’ is a song about environmental catastrophe and the pessimism and self-destruction that this causes to the human spirit,” she says. Guitarist/vocalist Clottie Cream also adds, “It touches on how the earth’s existence is controlled by exploitative systems, and the feeling of existential helplessness this induces.”

According to a press release, On All Fours was produced by Dan Carey–most famous for previously working with indie-rock heroes Franz Ferdinand–in South London in late 2019. The album “Sees the band delve deeper into unexplored lyrical and melodic territory while retaining their critical lens on the world’s injustices and social prejudices.”

Tickets to the band’s UK tour this fall are currently available for pre-sale on the band’s website. General tickets will also go on sale to the public this Thursday, January 21, beginning at 10 am GMT. Goat Girl consists of the aforementioned L.E.D. and Clottie Cream, along with bassist Naima Jelly and drummer Rosy Bones.