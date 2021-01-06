Goat Girl Share Frenetic Live Performance Video of “The Crack”

Home News Krista Marple January 6th, 2021 - 8:08 PM

Post-punk band Goat Girl have released a new single, “The Crack,” from their forthcoming album On All Fours. Goat Girl’s second album is set to be released on January 29 through Rough Trade, a famous British record label.

“The Crack” is a catchy, rhythmic tune that “emerged from an imagined post-apocalyptic world whereby people feel into space for a new life on an unrefined planet, as the result of the pillaging of Planet Earth,” said Goat Girl according to Brooklyn Vegan. The abnormal, obscure music video that was released to accompany the single visually puts that image into place.

“Goat Girl’s forthcoming sophomore album, On All Fours (out 29th of January 2021) veers away from the confrontational lyricism of their angst-fueled self-titled debut, to a previously unseen depth and vulnerability,” according to Rough Trade.

The South London-based band consists of Lottie Pendlebury, lead vocalist and guitarist, Ellie Rose Davies, who contributes guitar and vocals, Rosy Jones, who contributes drums and Holly Mullineaux, who contributes bass. In 2015, Goat Girl formed while Mullineaux joined a few years later.

In April of 2018, Goat Girl released their self-titled debut album which consisted of 19 songs, five of those being interludes. That same year they released their EP Udder Sounds. In late September of 2020, Goat Girl released their first single off of the upcoming album. “Sad Cowboy” was released on September 29 while a Tony Njoku Remix version of the song was released just about a month later.

On All Fours Track List:

1. Pest

2. Badibaba

3. Jazz (In The Supermarket)

4. Once Again

5. P.T.S. Tea

6. Sad Cowboy

7. The Crack

8. Closing In

9. Anxiety Feels

10. They Bite On You

11. Bang

12. Where Do We Go?

13. A-Men