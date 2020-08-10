Genghis Tron Announces First New Album in 13 Years Following Extended Hiatus

Home News Adam Benavides August 10th, 2020 - 7:36 PM

Genre-bending extreme metal band Genghis Tron have announced their return to recording after an 11-year hiatus with the announcement of a much-anticipated third studio album with producer Kurt Ballou to be released in 2021. The new album will be the first without previous vocalist Mookie Singerman and serve as the follow up the group’s last studio effort, Board Up The House (2008). The upcoming record will also see founding members Hamilton Jordan and Michael Sochynsky collaborate with two newcomers in vocalist Tony Wolski and Sumac/Baptist drummer Nick Yacyshyn.

In a press release, Sochynsky says, “We said it was just a hiatus and we meant it! It’s been incredible writing music again and hearing everything come together in the studio. This is the album we’ve always wanted to write. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”

In addition to the album announcement, Genghis Tron also recently unveiled plans to release reissues of their first two full-length albums on vinyl for the first time in over 10 years, which include the aforementioned Board Up The House and 2006’s Dead Mountain Mouth . That announcement came late last month on July 31, and the reissues are currently available for pre-order.

The band was originally founded in Salem, Massachusetts, while Jordan and Sochynsky were in college. The two ultimately formed a group that created their own unique mix of metal and electronic music that made it hard to qualify as a specific type of genre. With thumping drums over multi-layered programming that included chaotic guitars and dense synthesizers, Genghis Tron quickly garnered a dedicated following.

After their well-received debut EP Cloak of Love came in 2005, the band found much success while touring with the likes of Dillinger Escape Plan, The Baroness and Faint and would go on to release two full-length studio albums by 2008.

In addition to receiving Album of the Year nods from the UK’s Rock Sound, Board Up The House also earned the coveted distinction of being named a “Critic’s Choice” by the New York Times in 2008. Genghis Tron capped off a dynamic first four years by booking a set at the famed Coachella Music Festival in 2009 before going on “hiatus” in 2010.