Baio Shares Two New Songs “Dead Hand Control” and “Take It From Me”

Home News Aaron Grech January 18th, 2021 - 10:43 PM

Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend has released two new songs from his upcoming studio album Dead Hand Control, which is set to be released on January 29 via Glassnote. These two new singles are “Dead Hand Control,” which is accompanied by a rotoscoped music video and “Take It Away From Me.”

“Dead Hand Control” opens up as a slightly folk inspired song, with a soothing acoustic guitar leading the main melody before switching its style. After a brief venture into ethereal ambient noise for a minute, the instrumental picks up into a funky, somewhat Talking Heads-esque, vibe that closes out the song. The video simply shows two Baios singing and jamming out to the song as their suits change a number of colors and designs.

“Take It From Me,” has a more DIY aesthetic, with its opening snare, raw production sound, backed by nostalgic, somewhat Johnny Marr-inspired guitar progressions and dreamy synths lying underneath. Baio’s deep voice is equally infectious, as it gently glides above the danceable instrumental.

“‘Take It from Me’ is an attempt at writing my version of a children’s song or a standard,” Baio explained in a statement to Under The Radar Mag. “Like many songs on Dead Hand Control, it is about being there for the people in your life to the fullest extent you can. It’s a song based around a very simple idea: you can take whatever you want in the world, so long as you take it from me.

These two singles follow the release of his two most recent singles “Endless Me, Endlessly” and “What Do You Say When I’m Not There?,” which were both accompanied by music videos. This new album is set to feature “O.M.W.” which was co-written by Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat