Chris Baio of Vampire Weekend Announces New Baio Album Dead Hand Control and Releases Videos for New Songs “Endless Me, Endlessly” and “What Do You Say When I’m Not There?”

November 18th, 2020

Chris Baio of the indie rock outfit Vampire Weekend has announced a new Baio album called Dead Hand Control, which will be out on January 29 via Glassnote. The artist has also released two new music videos from the project, “Endless Me, Endlessly” and “What Do You Say When I’m Not There?”

“End Me Endlessly” features Baio in a yellow suit jacket drinking, eating food and singing, while random shots of an inflatable swimming pool and balloons appear throughout the visual. The song is a nostalgic synth pop track, with playful melodies and choruses, backed by Baio’s deep voice.

“What Do You Say When I’m Not There?” is shot in a vintage style, which shows Baio spending the day at a pool. The track itself is a playful indie pop song with an infectious hook, bouncy drum beat and steady bass progressions that are complemented nicely by Baoi’s voice.

Vampire Weekend released the songs “Lord Ullin’s Daughter” with Jude Law, “I Don’t Think Much About Her No More” and “Houston Dubai” back in February, which served as bonus tracks for their last album Father Of The Bride. They played a live show at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles alongside Danielle Haim last October. This was the band’s first album in seven years and their first without Rostam Batmangliaj, who left the band in 2016.

Baio teamed up with his Vampire Weekend bandmate Fort Romeau as the duo C.Y.M., who released their debut EP last November. Baio also released a project called The Names in 2015.

“Overall, each song on The Names is able to exist independently and even those that bleed into each other still retain their own identity. Nothing becomes repetitive, even with songs like ‘Endless Rhythm,'” mxdwn reviewer Megan Huffman explained. “While Baio’s project may not be a complete sidestep away from Vampire Weekend, this is definitely a good start.”

Dead Hand Control tracklist

1. Dead Hand Control

2. Endless Me, Endlessly

3. What Do You Say When I’m Not There?

4. Dead Hand

5. Take It From Me

6. Caisse Noire

7. Never Never Never

8. O.M.W.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat