Ani DiFranco Seeks Her Full Potential in New Video for “Simultaneously”

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 18th, 2021 - 7:50 PM

Singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco shared a new video for her latest single, “Simultaneously.” It’s the third single off her upcoming album, Revolutionary Love, due January 29, following “Do or Die” and the album’s title track.

It’s a song about the disconnect between internal feelings and external happenings. “I live in two different worlds/Simultaneously/The one i seem to live in/And the one that lives in me,” she starts out soulfully singing. “And one is full of violence/Oppression and disrespect/And one is full of longing/To breathe and to connect.”

DiFranco expanded upon her lyrics in a statement, “I look around and everything’s crashing and burning all around me, but in my mind I can see this alternate reality playing out – one where we are all fulfilling our potential.” She’s fallen into a lush chamber folk style for these recent singles, and this one too features jazz-pop acoustic guitar chords, electronic piano and wind instruments.

The video was directed by Zoe Boekbinder. It follows DiFranco as she lip syncs the song outdoors, switching outfits between frames as she stands around and walks behind trees. The location also switches between frames at the start, from an abandoned industrial area to some woods.

Revolutionary Love will be DiFranco’s 22nd studio album since she started in 1989. She has always been a forerunner of the DIY movement, releasing her albums on her own Righteous Babe Records. She produced Revolutionary Love herself and recorded it in just two days in a studio in Durham, North Carolina.

Photo credit: Alexander Cabrera