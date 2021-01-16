Municipal Waste’s Tony Foresta Joins Surviving Members of RKL To Perform “Sargasm”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 16th, 2021 - 10:41 AM

From Brooklyn Vegan, Tony Foresta supplied his vocal talent to a quarantine performance of “Sargasm” with the surviving members of RKL (Rich Kids on LSD). Foresta is known for being the frontman for Municipal Waste as well as Iron Reagan.

The performance of “Sargasm” was as thrilling and heavy as its original appearance on RKL’s classic punk album Rock N Roll Nightmare, which was released in 1987. Foresta’s scratchy and expressive vocals perfectly rested on top of the rousing tempo shifts the song serves.

Jason Sears was the original vocalist of RKL. He passed away due to complications while undergoing a detox treatment. 15 years ago, this month, on January 31, 2006. The Californian hardcore punk band first formed in 1982. It has been a tumultuous journey for the surviving members of the group, who have weathered multiple band member deaths and breakups. Nevertheless, the punk genre is indebted to their key contributions to the medium, a legacy fans the world over are consistently reminded of whenever the surviving members manage to jam as one, even virtually so.

Rock N Roll Nightmare was featured as part of Brooklyn Vegans ‘80s punk albums that shaped the ‘90s/00’s pop punk boom. Municipal Waste recently revealed its intention of creating a brand new record, a project they are crafting from the ground up. This new album follows 2019’s The Last Rager extended play.

photo credit: Sharon Alagna