Daniel Lanois Calls for Unity on Dub-Inspired New Song “Power”

Matt Matasci January 15th, 2021 - 6:00 AM

Famed producer Daniel Lanois has released the latest single from his upcoming album Heavy Sun, a lush, instrumentally-rich track called “Power.” Heavy Sun will be out April 2021 and “Power” is the album’s second single following the lead “(Under The) Heavy Sun.”

Lanois is of course famous for his work producing some of the most important records in rock history, including The Joshua Tree by U2 and Time Out Of Mind by Bob Dylan. However, he’s also a well-received solo musician and most recently contributed original music to the Red Dead Redemption 2 soundtrack. We caught a live set of his music from that acclaimed video game in July of 2019 as well as another set alongside collaborator Rocco Deluca in September 2016. The most notable similarity between the two sets? That they took place in the producer’s own palatial home in Los Angeles, inviting listeners into the most intimate of settings to hear his work.