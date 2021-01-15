Blue Stahli Releases New Heavy Electronic-Based Song “Catastrophe”

Home News Anna Scott January 15th, 2021 - 3:15 PM

Blue Stahli, the one-man electro-industrial act created by Bret Autrey, has released the final installment of a trilogy of albums, called the deadchannel_ Trilogy. The first single for the album, premiered on mxdwn in December, was a hit among fans for its trance-like vocals and glitchy electronics.

The third album, Obsidian, was released today, January 15, to complete the trilogy following Quartz in October and Copper in November. The final album largely revolves around the narrative of Autley’s role as “his mother’s caretaker as she battled malignant brain cancer and mourning the loss of his biggest champion after she passed away in 2018 while additionally reconnecting with his family origins after the loss of a major cornerstone.”

“Catastrophe,” the eighth out of ten songs off the new album, is also the album’s longest. While sticking true to Blue Stahli’s electro-industrial roots, “Catastrophe” features elements of guitar-based electronic rock, unlike his other music, however Autrey is regarded for his genre-bending. The distorted guitar echoes the grief and loss expressed in the lyrics. The songs ends with an abrupt drum fill following the chilling chorus where Autrey repeats, “Physical catastrophe/Fill this all with blasphemy.”

Listen to the song off the new album here:

The work of Blue Stahli has also been featured in many popular films such as Lights Out, Dead Rising 2, Iron Man 3; Star Trek Into Darkness and Kingsman: The Golden Circle. His music also appears in the soundtrack for the CD Projekt Red video game Cyberpunk 2077.

Blue Stahli is set to perform songs off the new album on SPIN’s Twitch Tuesday, January 19 at 4:00pm PT.