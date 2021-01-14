Descendents Send Trump Back to His Hole of Hate in New Song “That’s The Breaks”

Home News Anna Scott January 14th, 2021 - 2:59 PM

Descendents

Legendary punk band Descendents have released a new single, “That’s The Breaks,” thrashing President Donald Trump and celebrating his anticipated departure. The 42-second single follows politically-charged songs recently released by Descendents ahead of the 2020 general election. The animation for the songs on Spotify shows a ballot being placed into a box, very clearly encouraging people to vote. All three recent releases definitely do not shy away from expressing Descendents’ political opinions.

In a turbulent political climate, and following an especially chaotic week since the U.S. Capitol was stormed by Trump’s followers, Descendents find a way to pack as much Trump-bashing as they can into their 42-second single – an impressive feat. The song features a catchy bass line and drum fills from drummer Bill Stevenson, the song is very much driven by its anger-filled lyrics. Descendents call Trump a “Twitter troll” while telling him to “Crawl back to your hole of hate”.

The song itself is a direct reflection of the opinion of many Americans – that January 20 could not come sooner. Frontman Milo Aukerman, on a statement on the single and Trump, puts it bluntly – “Loser. Big time loser. Delusional loser. SORE loser. The time has come. The time is now. Just go, go, GO. I don’t care how. Donald J. Trump, will you please go now!” Obviously expressing their frustrations at the current political climate, Descdendents are surely not alone in their sentiments.

Prior to their politically-charged releases, Descendents’ most recent record, Hypercaffium Spazzinate, was released in 2016, predating Trump’s election.

Listen to the single here:

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat