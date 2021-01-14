Bad Wolves Vocalist Tommy Vext Issues Statement On His Departure, Shares $100,000 GoFundMe To Raise Money For New Album And Studio Bills

Home News Roy Lott January 14th, 2021 - 10:37 PM

With the recent news of Tommy Vext leaving Bad Wolves, Vext himself has now issued a both written and video statement regarding his departure. In his statement, he mentions that it was his views on certain issues that led to him leaving. “I questioned the lockdowns as small businesses were driven into bankruptcy yet big chains were allowed to operate. I questioned the imposed social distancing and why rioting and looting are exempt, or why you can’t have family gatherings or eat at restaurants unless you are a politician. This is a repeated hypocrisy we saw time and again. And for this they came after me.”

While Vext still supports the band, he had also confirmed that he will be working on a solo studio album, which he started a GoFundMe for the new album. “What I will do is, whether you donate $1 or $10 or $100—whatever you donate, you will get a free copy of the cover album, and a link that will go out to everyone who participates in the GoFundMe.”

According to the PRP, the GoFundMe has raised $80,000 of its $100,000 goal already.

Vext had quite the 2020. He had questioned the legitimacy of Black Lives Matter, and went on to promote unfounded conspiracy theories that The Clinton Foundation, George Soros and Antifa were behind their movement. His ex-girlfriend accused him of alleged domestic violence, and was eventually granted a restraining order in California for two years. Vext stated that he holds “no animosity” toward his former band mates.