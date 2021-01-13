Polyvinyl Pulling Beach Slang and Quiet Slang Records Following Allegations of Abuse Against James Alex

Home News Aaron Grech January 13th, 2021 - 12:42 PM

Polyvinyl will be pulling the records of Beach Slang and Quiet Slang, following allegations of abuse made against the group’s former frontman James Alex. This announcement follows the break up of Beach Slang, which also occurred after these abuse allegations were made.

According to Polyvinyl’s statement, they have begun the processing of discontinuing Beach Slang and Quiet Slang’s releases and stand in solidarity with those who have spoken out against Alex. Beach Slang released three studio albums with the label, while Alex recorded Everything Matters But No One Is Listening as Quiet Slang in 2018.

“Polyvinyl stands in solidarity with those who have come forward about their experiences with James Alex of Beach Slang,” their statement to Billboard reads. “We have begun the process of discontinuing our involvement in the sale and distribution of Beach Slang and Quiet Slang releases. We have said it before and it bears repeating: Our company operates on the core principle that everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and respect. Active accountability builds safer and healthier communities.”

Alex was accused of engaging in alleged abusive behavior by the group’s former manager Charlie Lowe. Lowe asserted that she suffers from CPTSD as a result of Alex’s alleged mistreatment.

According to a statement from Alex’s family members, the performer is currently in in-patient therapy following a suicide attempt. Alex’s family members also claim that the artists suffers from a number of mental health disorders including bipolar disorder, paranoid schizophrenia and borderline personality disorder. Their latest studio album, The Deadbeat Band of Heartbreak City came out in 2020.