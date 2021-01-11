Beach Slang Has Broken Up and Singer James Alex In Treatment Following Accusations of Abuse

Home News Aaron Grech January 11th, 2021 - 3:06 PM

Beach Slang has broken up according to a statement posted by the family of its lead vocalist and guitarist James Alex. This break-up follows accusations made against Alex by a former manager named Charlie Lowe, who alleged that the performer was emotionally abusive. According to the family’s statement, Alex is receiving treatment for several mental health disorders including bipolar disorder, paranoid schizophrenia, and borderline personality disorder.

Lowe accused Alex of “constant emotional, psychological & narcissistic abuse” and went on the assert that she suffers from CPTSD as a result of this alleged mistreatment. Much of her accusations were in response to Alex’s public persona with his fans, which she claims was “made up.”

The statement from Alex’s family also claims that the performer has been receiving therapy at an in-patient facility following a suicide attempt. “James was starting treatment before these allegations were made, and is now in an inpatient facility after attempting to take his life. He is getting the help he needs and will be on a true path to recovery,” reads their statement sent to The BrooklynVegan.

Formed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania back in 2013, Alex has remained the only constant member of Beach Slang throughout its seven year run. Despite their short amount of time as a band, they put out a total of four studio albums and five EPs during the past six years. Their latest studio album The Deadbeat Band of Heartbreak City, was noted for its nostalgia-laden style, which recalled the 1980s, accompanied by some added elements of glam.