La Femme Announces New Album Paradigmes for April 2021 Release and Shares Frantic New Song “Foutre Le Bordel”

La Femme has officially announced a new album after spending several months teasing the release. Paradigmes is supposedly set to be released on April 2 under Disque Pointu, which is La Femme’s own record label.

Along with the announcement of the new album, La Femme also released their newest single “Foutre le Bordel.” With this single, the psych-rock group released an animated music video, which was created by the band, to accompany it. Prior to this release, the band released three other singles, “Paradigme,” “Cool Colorado” and “Disconnexion,” that will be included on the forthcoming album.

La Femme began releasing their singles back in September of last year. “Paradigme” was the first to be released and was also the first new music from the band since 2016 when they released Mystere.

Because the single releases are the first from La Femme in nearly five years, the band has not been on tour in quite some time. One of their more recent shows in America was at Bottom Lounge in Chicago. The show was scheduled for October 21, 2017. The Chicago stop was a part of their America Tour that year.

Paradigmes Track List:



1. Ou va le monde

2. Cool Colorado

3. It’s Time to Wake Up 2023

4. Paradigme

5. Elle ne t’aime pas

6. Sur la planche 2013

7. Disconnexion

8. L’hawaienne

9. Mycose

10. Si un jour