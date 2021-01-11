Terminal Bliss Surprise Releases Debut EP Brute Err/ata

Home News Tristan Kinnett January 11th, 2021 - 7:52 PM

Punk supergroup Terminal Bliss just released their chaotic debut EP Brute Err/ata via Relapse Records. The outfit is split between members of two major screamo bands, Pg. 99’s vocalist Chris Taylor and guitarist Mike Taylor, and City of Caterpillar’s drummer Ryan Parrish and bassist Adam Juresko. The Taylor brothers were also members of Pygmy Lush, and Parrish also drummed for a lot of other bands, including Iron Reagan and Darkest Hour.

The band formed at the start of 2020 and started recording this EP six weeks later with engineering by Majority Rule frontman Matt Michel. They listed many groups as inspiration for the project, especially including Born Against, Gauze and Void. Like those inspirations, Terminal Bliss ended up with a manic sound, taking it to a particularly noisy level.

“We couldn’t be more excited for folks to hear Brute Err/ata,” Terminal Bliss stated. “This group of songs came together rather quickly. In part because of our decades long relationship to punk and one another. I think for the four of us, this band was just something we’d all been chomping at the bit to do for awhile. Each of us brings a clear creative vision to the songs and we chisel away at them. We did a lot of meticulous work tweaking the sound and the mix until it was as close to what we were thinking as we could get it. We wanted to make the songs as feral and unhinged as possible. Brute Err/ata is just a snapshot of what we’re trying to do and we are already working on newer material.”

Terminal Bliss went public with the release of their first 7’’ in December, featuring anti-consumerism singles “Clean Bill of Wealth” and “Small One Time Fee.” Mentioning the track titles, the group left a comment on the general themes of the record on their Bandcamp, “The name Terminal Bliss was born out of the merciless consumerism and environmental destruction that are America’s enduring legacy. From dystopian, sci-fi themes in tracks such as ‘March of the Grieving Droid,’ to the apathy of the checked-out masses on ‘Small One Time Fee’ and the personal recount of loss and the inefficacy of our healthcare system in ‘Clean Bill of Wealth,’ it’s the merging of personal experience and social critique that has informed the punk edge behind the members of Terminal Bliss for decades now.”

Brute Err/ata Tracklist:

1. Clean Bill Of Wealth

2. Anthropodmorbid

3. Dystopian Buffet

4. The Ominous Hum

5. Small One Time Fee

6. 8 Billion People Reported Missing

7. Tumoresque

8. Discarded Wallet

9. March Of The Grieving Droid

10. Hidden Handed Artificial Harassment Experimental Run Amok