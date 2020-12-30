Members Of Pg.99, City Of Caterpillar And Iron Reagan Form New Band Terminal Bliss, Share Two New Singles “Clean Bill Of Wealth” And “Small One Time Fee”

Pg.99 and Pygmy Lush vocalist Chris Taylor and guitarist Mike Taylor, former City Of Caterpillar bassist Adam Juersko and Iron Reagan/ex-Darkest Hour drummer Ryan Parrish formed the new noisecore band Terminal Bliss. Two new singles “Clean Bill Of Wealth” and “Small One Time Fee” have been released following the band signing to Relapse.

"Clean Bill Of Wealth" is a short piece which opens with a rapid police siren effect followed by an extremely fast drum pattern and screaming vocals. Loud electric guitar and bass enter the song as all the instruments play in unison. The vocals are hard to understand because of the screaming and because the instruments overpower the vocals making them sound quiet.

"Small One Time Fee" opens with an explosion/white noise effect before the guitar, bass, drums and vocals all enter the song playing an extremely fast riff. The guitar and bass play a melodic riff throughout the song while the drums are played extremely fast and the vocals are screaming. For the last 30 seconds of the song the tempo drops dramatically the music gets significantly lighter and the vocals stop screaming and sing normally.

Terminal Bliss’ name was inspired by American consumerism and environmental destruction. As Chris Taylor explains “It’s very literal, and very emblematic of us as a culture and a country. Bliss, joy, indulgence at all costs – even if it’s gonna kill us.”