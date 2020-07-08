Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2020 Induction Ceremony Will Be Replaced with Virtual Special

Home News Aaron Grech July 8th, 2020 - 12:58 PM

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will now be replaced entirely by a virtual special, broadcast from Cleveland’s Public Auditorium. This event will still take place on November 7, as previously announced and will be shown on HBO and HBO Max.

“Together with HBO and executive producer Joel Gallen, we will still create an exciting program honoring our 2020 inductees, by telling the stories of their incredible contributions to music and impact on a generation of artists that followed them,” Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Chairman John Sykes announced.

The performers who will be inducted this year include industrial artist Nine Inch Nails, legendary R&B singer Whitney Houston, iconic New York City rapper Notorious B.I.G., influential UK electronic band Depeche Mode, American rock band the Doobie Brothers and UK psychedelic rock band T. Rex. Several artists such as Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, Motörhead, Judas Priest and Thin Lizzy did not make the cut this year.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation was established back in 1983 by Ahmet Ertegun, founder and chairman of Atlantic Records. Ertegun assembled a team which included Rolling Stone publisher Jann Wenner, attorneys Allen Grubman and Suzan Evans and record executives Seymour Stein, Bob Krasnow and Noreen Woods, who would go on to found the organization.

This will be the first event since Wenner’s retirement last year. Wenner was replaced by John Sykes, a former executive at MTV and the current president of entertainment enterprises for the radio conglomerate iHeartMedia.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat