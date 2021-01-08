Aja Volkman And Dan Epand’s TWO Perform In An Abandoned Building In New Video For “Cage Fighter”

Home News Roy Lott January 8th, 2021 - 8:52 AM

TWO, the duo of Aja Volkman-Reynolds and Dan Epand, have released their new video, “Cage Fighter.” The song is also featured on the band’s debut album, Pull The Knife Out, which is produced by Epand and released on their own record label TwentyTwo Records. The song is high energy, with Volkman-Reynolds delivering her vocals aggressively in a great way behind heavy guitar strings and drums. The video was directed by Epand as well and sees the duo performing the song with strobe lights and humans that are unseen. Check out the stunning visual below.

“This video for ‘Cage Fighter’ is all emotion,” says Epand, who directed the clip. “Our hope is to capture the anxieties, the antagonism, the fear, the judgment, and the anger that have torn American society apart. And to capture ALL of it. At the same time.” He continues with “All of those feelings came to a head in the past few weeks when he and Volkman-Reynolds found out that President Trump illegally used their music in a viral video calling followers to “Fight for Trump.”

Both Reynolds and Epand were a part of the band Nico Vega, where their song “Beast” was included in a Trump Rally without permission. The band demanded the song not be used. Nico Vega was formed in 2013 but was announced that both would depart earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson