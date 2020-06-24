Nico Vega Broke Up, Former Members Aja Volkman and Dan Epand Create New Band TWO

Home News Paige Willis June 24th, 2020 - 1:45 PM

It appears that the rock band Nico Vega has broken up according to a press release. Two thirds of the band has formed a new band called TWO. The newly formed band recently released a single “In This Rough” and announced a new EP.

The first song that they released as TWO is called “Phoenix.” The songs lyrics are specific in saying, “I was the stage/With you on my back/And stuck/But you can’t take this song from me.” TWO goes on to sing in the song about how they will no longer be a slave to a master and that they will rise like the phoenix.



TWO’s newest song “In This Rough” is a song about shedding your old skin so that you can come into a new one. The metaphor of the song is about a diamond coming out of pressure from the rough. The lyrics say, “And I feel like something is dying in my heart/And I’m not quite whole without that part/Pull the knife out baby there’s nothing to forgive but I/Need this all to die so that I can live/Like a diamond in this rough.”

The song is similar to that of any rock power anthem that induces feelings of inspiration. “In This Rough” is very similar to that of “Phoenix” with both songs underlying messages being about rising to be something greater out of a bad situation.

Both band members mention in the press release how they have been working on music together for quite some time now, and that they feel it is the right moment to release this music. Aja Volkman, the lead vocalist, says, “Over the last few years we have had some things brewing and it finally feels like the right time to open the gates.”



TWO’s new EP Pull The Knife Out will be released from their own record label named TWENTYTWO RECORDS. Pull The Knife Out will be released on July 17.

Pull The Knife Out tracklist:

Phoenix In This Rough

Photo Credit: Marv Watson